Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $440.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NFLX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Netflix from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $363.11.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $18.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $275.30. 23,429,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,658,886. The company has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.72, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.20. Netflix has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $385.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith bought 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the purchase, the director now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total transaction of $11,561,674.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,674.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,983 shares of company stock valued at $44,378,164 in the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,688,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,007,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,748,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,784,623,000 after acquiring an additional 297,582 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,743,499 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,844,343,000 after acquiring an additional 163,289 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,249,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,662,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,011,246 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,840,730,000 after acquiring an additional 62,742 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

