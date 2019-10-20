Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 113 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been assigned a CHF 113 price objective by Baader Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 101 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 121 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 120 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group set a CHF 117 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 120 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nestlé has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 112.07.

Nestlé has a 12-month low of CHF 73.34 and a 12-month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

