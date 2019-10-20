NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

NPTN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.89.

NeoPhotonics stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.11. 319,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,257. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 244.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 978,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 693,923 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the second quarter worth about $2,398,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,383,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 347,176 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

