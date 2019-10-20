Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several research firms have commented on NEOG. ValuEngine lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Neogen from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday.

Get Neogen alerts:

In other Neogen news, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $1,594,712.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 232,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,623,473.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Edward Adent sold 31,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $2,173,685.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,267 shares of company stock worth $12,565,681. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,260,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,833,000 after acquiring an additional 195,484 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $64.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.40. Neogen has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $79.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.16 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.