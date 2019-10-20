Needham & Company LLC Analysts Give Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) a $54.00 Price Target

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) has been given a $54.00 price target by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 163.29% from the stock’s previous close.

AERI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,477. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $976.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.53.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.07. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 478.81% and a negative return on equity of 89.52%. The company had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Vicente Anido, Jr. bought 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $499,012.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,945.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii bought 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $289,194.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 562,698 shares of company stock worth $13,088,866 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,188,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,769,000 after acquiring an additional 79,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,255,000 after acquiring an additional 331,884 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,737,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,347,000 after acquiring an additional 224,655 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 930,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after acquiring an additional 120,313 shares during the period. Finally, Novo Holdings A S increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 570,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,845,000 after acquiring an additional 119,322 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

