Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Stock Position Trimmed by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,985 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Navistar International alerts:

NAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 target price on shares of Navistar International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. OTR Global cut shares of Navistar International from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.51.

Shares of Navistar International stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 290,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,448. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42. Navistar International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.23.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.35. Navistar International had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Navistar International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navistar International Corp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.