Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navios Maritime Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Navios Maritime Partners from $33.75 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $25.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.82.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.18% of Navios Maritime Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

