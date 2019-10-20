Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its position in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Navient by 80.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,779,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,676 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Navient by 63.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,056,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,552 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G lifted its stake in Navient by 229.9% during the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,613,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,424 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 52.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,572,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,121,000 after purchasing an additional 880,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 495.2% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 696,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 579,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price objective on Navient and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

NAVI stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.20, a quick ratio of 13.85 and a current ratio of 13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.16. Navient Corp has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.50 million. Navient had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Navient Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Navient’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

In other Navient news, major shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $52,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.