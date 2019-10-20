National Bank Financial Cuts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$48.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SU. Evercore cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. GMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$51.65.

TSE:SU opened at C$39.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.10. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$35.53 and a 52 week high of C$47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.1099996 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$38.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,702 shares in the company, valued at C$1,625,665.14. Also, Senior Officer Eric Charles Axford sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.09, for a total transaction of C$4,093,569.00.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

