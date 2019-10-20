National Bank Financial Cuts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$48.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.27% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SU. Evercore cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. GMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$51.65.
TSE:SU opened at C$39.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.10. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$35.53 and a 52 week high of C$47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03.
In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$38.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,702 shares in the company, valued at C$1,625,665.14. Also, Senior Officer Eric Charles Axford sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.09, for a total transaction of C$4,093,569.00.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.
