Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €215.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €215.00 ($250.00) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($227.91) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays set a €250.00 ($290.70) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €182.00 ($211.63) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €198.00 ($230.23) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €215.64 ($250.74).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

