MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €217.47 ($252.88).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTX shares. Pareto Securities set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Independent Research set a €249.00 ($289.53) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €243.00 ($282.56) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €165.00 ($191.86) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

ETR MTX opened at €241.90 ($281.28) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion and a PE ratio of 29.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €155.60 ($180.93) and a twelve month high of €257.20 ($299.07). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €243.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of €219.09.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.