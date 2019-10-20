M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $160.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $168.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.10% from the stock’s current price.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $217.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.75.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $152.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.99. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $133.78 and a 1 year high of $176.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Todaro bought 186 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.84 per share, with a total value of $26,940.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John L. Dangelo sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $100,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,213.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,828 shares of company stock valued at $770,668 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 54,440.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,993,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,333 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,635,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,948 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in M&T Bank by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,548,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,376,000 after acquiring an additional 30,412 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 821,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,722,000 after acquiring an additional 28,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in M&T Bank by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 762,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,676,000 after acquiring an additional 44,179 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

