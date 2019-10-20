Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for 0.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,270 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 17.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

MSI traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.05. 644,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,731. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $108.25 and a 52-week high of $182.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.05.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 105.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

In other news, Director Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 5,471,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total value of $961,575,878.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 9,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $1,613,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,958,449 shares of company stock worth $1,047,392,724. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

