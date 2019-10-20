Morgan Stanley Sells 129,026 Shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 129,026 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Inogen worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inogen by 222.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,671,000 after acquiring an additional 634,121 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Inogen during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Inogen by 134.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 39,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Inogen by 42.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 17,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inogen during the second quarter worth about $15,128,000.

In related news, Director Heath Lukatch bought 2,000 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.01 per share, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,737.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Loren L. Mcfarland bought 1,000 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,369.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INGN. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Inogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Inogen in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut shares of Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. Inogen Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $207.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average is $62.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Inogen had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inogen Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

