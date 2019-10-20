Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receiving Neutral News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Morgan Stanley earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.62.

MS opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average is $43.50. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $48.67.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $70,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 420,000 shares of company stock worth $426,300. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

