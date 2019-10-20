Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.62.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,763,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,209,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $48.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average of $43.50. The company has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $426,300. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $847,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 186,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.