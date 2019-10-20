Morgan Stanley Lowers Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $34.00

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.75 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pagerduty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pagerduty has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.48.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. Pagerduty has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $40.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. Pagerduty’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pagerduty will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven Chung sold 50,000 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $1,325,500.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the second quarter worth about $14,115,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the second quarter worth about $941,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the second quarter worth about $9,551,000. 49.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

