Morgan Stanley Has $6.53 Million Position in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 202,483 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of McDermott International worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in McDermott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 983,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 307,242 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 34,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in McDermott International by 112.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 131,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 69,404 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDR opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. McDermott International Inc has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). McDermott International had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDermott International Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDR. ValuEngine cut shares of McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McDermott International from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

McDermott International Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

