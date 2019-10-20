Morgan Stanley Has $6.53 Million Position in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 202,483 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of McDermott International worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in McDermott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 983,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 307,242 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 34,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in McDermott International by 112.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 131,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 69,404 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:MDR opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. McDermott International Inc has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDR. ValuEngine cut shares of McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McDermott International from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.
McDermott International Profile
McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.
