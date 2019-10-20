Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 1,909.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,868 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of MaxLinear worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,233,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,845,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,471,000 after acquiring an additional 107,186 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,203,000 after acquiring an additional 28,727 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 859,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 target price on MaxLinear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

In related news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 34,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $752,214.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,051 shares in the company, valued at $833,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $235,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 45,175 shares of company stock worth $998,488 and have sold 136,732 shares worth $2,905,007. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

MXL opened at $22.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

