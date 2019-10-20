Morgan Stanley Buys 776,687 Shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,267,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776,687 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GoPro were worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the first quarter worth $282,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in GoPro in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in GoPro by 21.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in GoPro in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in GoPro by 19.0% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 308,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 49,129 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GoPro from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. GoPro Inc has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $7.64.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $292.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.29 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GoPro Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

