Morgan Stanley Buys 575,391 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 344.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,367 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575,391 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 461,046 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 21,948 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1,451.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,588,621 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $78,157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034,936 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,606,045 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

NYSE DDD opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.62. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $18.26.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $157.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DDD shares. ValuEngine cut 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.