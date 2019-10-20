Morgan Stanley Buys 18,829 Shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,829 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 12.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd during the second quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd during the second quarter valued at $479,000.

Get Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd alerts:

In other Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd news, insider Michael A. Smart acquired 4,697 shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $66,885.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,423.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 6,913 shares of company stock valued at $88,726 over the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AVK opened at $14.50 on Friday. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.