Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 238,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,899 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Rudolph Technologies were worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTEC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rudolph Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,230,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,513,000 after purchasing an additional 608,376 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Rudolph Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,573,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Rudolph Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,890,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Rudolph Technologies by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 185,565 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Rudolph Technologies by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 405,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 169,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RTEC shares. TheStreet downgraded Rudolph Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Dougherty & Co downgraded Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rudolph Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE RTEC opened at $26.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. The company has a market cap of $850.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. Rudolph Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $18.13 and a 1-year high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million. Rudolph Technologies had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rudolph Technologies Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rudolph Technologies Company Profile

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

