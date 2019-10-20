Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 313 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $15,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In other United Technologies news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,246.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 19,542 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total transaction of $2,605,925.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,818,901.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,123 shares of company stock worth $13,787,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $136.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $100.48 and a 1-year high of $144.40. The company has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.61.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UTX shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.81.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.