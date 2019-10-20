Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,772,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,085,916,000 after acquiring an additional 378,244 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $314,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,072 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,386,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,025,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6,470.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,849,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760,811 shares in the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $270,095.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,905.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.78%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Corning from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. S&P Equity Research lowered Corning from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

