Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned about 0.06% of EPR Properties worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 40,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robert J. Druten sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $219,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $78.29 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $62.75 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.49.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.52). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.51%. The company had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

EPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EPR Properties from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

