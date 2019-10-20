Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 739 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.6% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $948,508.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.96.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

