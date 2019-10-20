Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 334.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 65.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK stock opened at $95.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.27. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $80.89 and a twelve month high of $97.37. The company has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 target price on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $409,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,982,901.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $1,816,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,194.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,653 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.