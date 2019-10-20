Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 1,697 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 31.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 782,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,909,000 after buying an additional 374,739 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $676,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,483,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total transaction of $500,280.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,803,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,104 shares of company stock valued at $15,418,539. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $281.42 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.34 and a twelve month high of $305.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.69 and a 200-day moving average of $281.30. The firm has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $330.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

