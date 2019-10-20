Montecito Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.0% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.02 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.75 and a fifty-two week high of $108.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.26.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.