Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.98 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,847,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,920,000 after buying an additional 6,583,366 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,616,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,518,000 after buying an additional 361,157 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,344,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,916,000 after buying an additional 355,164 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,331,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,635,000 after buying an additional 1,644,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,879,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,333,000 after buying an additional 98,832 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $55.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $57.50.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

