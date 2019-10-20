Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,223 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $43,909,000 after acquiring an additional 57,714 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 23,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $208.50 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $166.19 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $157.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.72.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens set a $230.00 target price on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $230.00 target price on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.17.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

