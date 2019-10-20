Montecito Bank & Trust Buys 3,127 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 82.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 867,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,285,000 after purchasing an additional 459,794 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $118.26 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.71 and its 200-day moving average is $117.61.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.4245 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

