Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) PT Lowered to GBX 365

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 365 ($4.77) in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 356 ($4.65).

Shares of MONY stock opened at GBX 339.80 ($4.44) on Friday. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 263.40 ($3.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 419.80 ($5.49). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 372.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 371. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72.

In related news, insider Robin Freestone acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 363 ($4.74) per share, for a total transaction of £72,600 ($94,864.76).

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

