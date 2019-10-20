Moller Financial Services Acquires 15,123 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Moller Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.6% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.39 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $44.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.58.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5186 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

