Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Receives $44.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Moelis & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

MC traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.49. 502,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average of $34.71. Moelis & Co has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $51.87.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.84 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other Moelis & Co news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 17,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $589,641.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 106,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

