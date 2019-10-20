Mixin (XIN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $38.52 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 20th. Mixin has a total market cap of $83.27 million and approximately $38.52 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mixin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Mixin token can now be bought for $180.61 or 0.02198128 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and FCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000214 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,035 tokens. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.