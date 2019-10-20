MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ:MIND traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 47,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,317. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70.
MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.40%.
About MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH
Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.
