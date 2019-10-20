MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:MIND traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 47,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,317. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 49,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.

