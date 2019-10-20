Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

Mirati Therapeutics stock traded down $10.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.37. 1,483,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 2.00. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $111.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.10.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 51,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $4,467,058.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,851 shares in the company, valued at $10,161,113.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Avoro Capital Advisors Llc sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total value of $6,367,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,352 shares of company stock worth $11,382,964 in the last quarter. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,062,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,211,000 after buying an additional 199,939 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,864,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 149.0% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,899,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,659,000 after buying an additional 1,735,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $5,405,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

