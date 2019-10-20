Mineral Mountain Resources (CVE:MMV) Trading Up 20.5%

Shares of Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd (CVE:MMV) traded up 20.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, 268,874 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 323% from the average session volume of 63,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market cap of $20.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00.

Mineral Mountain Resources Company Profile (CVE:MMV)

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd., a mining company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold. Its principal project is the Rochford gold project that consists of 345 unpatented mineral claims covering an area of 5,447 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota, the United States.

