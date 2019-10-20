Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $76.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Millicom International Cellular an industry rank of 190 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ TIGO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.57. 34,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.08. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $44.02 and a one year high of $74.71. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.48 and a beta of 0.67.
Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Millicom International Cellular
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
