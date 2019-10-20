Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million.

NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $45.52 on Friday. Middlefield Banc has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $50.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average of $43.01. The firm has a market cap of $148.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Middlefield Banc’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, November 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, October 9th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, November 8th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MBCN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

