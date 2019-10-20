Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Set at $155.00 by Morgan Stanley

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been assigned a $155.00 price target by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI set a $160.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.41. 27,654,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,875,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,074.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.82. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $93.96 and a 12 month high of $142.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,639.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $465,538.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 136,623 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,171.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 274.5% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

