Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given “Buy” Rating at Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MSFT. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 19th. Nomura set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,654,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,875,502. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $93.96 and a fifty-two week high of $142.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,074.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,639.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,779 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,649,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 597,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,681,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,304 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.3% in the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 1,042,490 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $139,652,000 after acquiring an additional 203,715 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,960 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

