MicroBitcoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B. Over the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $16.82 million and $5,089.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006509 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

