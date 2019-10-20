Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $437,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 16,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $76.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.69.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

In related news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 175,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $12,758,502.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,125,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,792,421.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 8,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $633,694.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,848.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 567,548 shares of company stock worth $40,703,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

