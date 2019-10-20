Merriman Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 351,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 36.5% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 16.2% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 62,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $276.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and set a $55.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

