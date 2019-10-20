Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MMSI. TheStreet downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James downgraded Merit Medical Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.07. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $64.93.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.58 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $4,608,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 929,991 shares in the company, valued at $28,569,323.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,530 shares of company stock worth $7,853,050. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 474.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 217,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after acquiring an additional 179,442 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at $5,126,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 11.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 131,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,024 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 8.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

