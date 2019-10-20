Mercury Price Down 3.7% This Week (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Mercury has a market capitalization of $378,015.00 and $1,168.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. During the last week, Mercury has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00222954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.15 or 0.01156505 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00029285 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00089067 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tidex, Upbit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

