Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of serlopitant and treatment of chronic itch and chronic refractory cough. The company’s product pipeline consists of Prurigo Nodularis Itch, Atopic Dermatitis Itch, Psoriasis Itch and Refractory Chronic Cough which are in clinical stage. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Get Menlo Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ MNLO opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. Menlo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $9.03. The company has a market cap of $109.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.13.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Menlo Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNLO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 281,974 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 673,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 39,780 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 28,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 22,996 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Menlo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Menlo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.